Latest NewsIndia

Rajnath Singh praises Modi – Shah for election victory

May 23, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior BJP leader and union home minister Rajnath Singh has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the triumphing victory that the party and NDA have registered in the general election held. Singh in a series of Twitter messages has conveyed his regards in the election victory.

” This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground”, Singh twetted.

