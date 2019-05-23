Rajnath Singh praises Modi – Shah for election victory

Senior BJP leader and union home minister Rajnath Singh has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the triumphing victory that the party and NDA have registered in the general election held. Singh in a series of Twitter messages has conveyed his regards in the election victory.

Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. 1/3 — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground. 2/3 — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019