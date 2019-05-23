Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market; Sensex settles at 38,811

May 23, 2019, 04:21 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower. The domestic indices touched a record high point in the early hours of trading after the election results predicting the big victory of NDA led by BJP.

The BSE Sensex crossed 40,000 mark and NSE Nifty crossed 12,000 mark in the early hours of trading.

At the end of trading, the Sensex settled at 38,811.39, slipping down 298.82 points or 0.76%. NSE Nifty settled at 11,657.05 slipping down 80.85 points or 0.69 %.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Indian Bank, Ramco Cement, GMR Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal Financial Enterprises, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment and Bharat Petroleum. The top losers in the market were ITC, Vedanta, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consultancy services.

