‘Thank you India’, Amit Shah responds to the ‘big victory’

May 23, 2019, 04:00 pm IST
BJP national president Amit Shah has claimed that the general election verdict is a verdict against the political propaganda put forwarded by the opposition parties.

The election result reflects people’s verdict against baseless political accusations, lies. The result also makes it clear that the people of the country have embarrassed development agenda and nationalism and declined caste-politics and negative politics.

Shah in a series of tweets congratulated the BJP workers for giving party this big victory. He also greeted the people of India for electing again Narendra Modi. He in a message shared on his social media handle said that the win is the win of the country. This victory belongs to the hopes of youths, farmers and students. This victory comes from the people who trusted in the leadership of Narendra Modi, he tweeted.

