”We will continue this democratic struggle with greater power”, says Muslim League MLA

Muslim Youth League leader and MLA K.M.Shaji said that the democratic forces must continue this democratic struggle with greater power. He on his official Facebook page shared a post on which he has expressed his opinion about the outcome of the general election.

In West Bengal where the CPM has helped BJP did not happen in Kerala. Kerala has defended both BJP and CPM and also did not allow the political experiment in Sabarimala. This political enlightenment that was shown by the people of Kerala in this general election will certainly shine light upon the dark days of Indian politics.