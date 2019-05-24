After loosing all seven seats , Kejriwal wishes to work with Modi for this reason

The Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP president Arvind Kejriwal has asserted that he has accepted the people’s mandate after his party lost on all seven seats in the national capital and came third in the most of the constituencies.

The AAP chief has also congratulated the PM Modi for the historic win of NDA in the Lok Sabha Election. Except for North West and South Delhi seats, where the AAP is in the second spot, the ruling party in Delhi came at the third position in all the other five constituencies.

I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted. “We accept the mandate of the people. We fielded very good candidates and our party workers worked very hard during campaigning,” he added.