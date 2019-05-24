Latest NewsLife Style

Aishwarya Lakshmi in the ‘Times most desirable woman list’

May 24, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
Popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lakshmi has been named in the Times most desirable woman list.

The National English Daily Times of India has conducted the competition. The winners have been selected based on the audience votes.  The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with an internal jury. The list has women across various fields and industries.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has won the first position in the survey. Aishwarya Lakshmi is in the 48th position. Meenakshi Chaudhary secured the second, Katrina Kaif the third and Deepika Padukone was placed in the fourth position.

Another Malayalam actress Malavika Mohan secured 39th position and Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh grabbed the 45 th position.

