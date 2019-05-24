‘All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged’: Bollywood actor congratulates Modi

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar has congratulated Prime Minister Modi for the whopping election victory that NDA led by BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Akshay Kumar, the national award-winning actor who hit headlines by interviewing Prime Minister has shared a message on his official social media handle congratulating, Modi.

” Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term”, Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Akshay Kumar has been criticised by social media for not voting in the general election. Akshay Kumar who has recently acted in many films promoting nationalist spirit has been heavily criticised for not voting. The star who is a Canadain citizen cannot vote in India, as the country did not allow dual citizenship.