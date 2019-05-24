Comments against Remya Haridas ; P.K.Kunhalikutty troll CPM leader A.Vijayaraghavan

Senior Muslim League leader and MP from Malappuram P.K.Kunhalikutty have trolled CPM leader A.Vijayaraghavan.

CPM central committee member Vijayaraghavan, who is also the convener of LDF in the state has stirred controversy by making a dual-meaning statement about Remy Haridas, the Congress candidate contesting from Alathoor Lok Sabha seat. He made a sexist comment connecting Remya and Kunhalikutty. For this Kunhalikutty has given a reply by posting a photo of him and his family with Remya on Facebook.

Both Remya and Kunhalikutty has got whopping victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Kunhalikutty has got the second highest majority in the state just after Rahul Gandhi. Kunhalikutty got 2.60 lakhs votes majority. Remya got a historic victory in CPM’s citadel with a majority of 1,58,968.