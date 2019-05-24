Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver has climbed up. In New Delhi, the price of gold today has risen by Rs 200 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram.

In the global market, spot gold was trading lower at $ 1,281.70 an ounce, while silver was down at $ 14.61 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity gained by Rs 200 each to Rs 32,870 and Rs 32,700 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram.

Silver ready rose by Rs 150 to Rs 37,550 a kg, while weekly-based delivery was up by Rs 316 to Rs 36,550 a kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.