Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Narendra Modi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tremendous election victory in the general elections held in India.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished the Indian people and the Indian government prosperity and progress. He also expressed his keenness to extend the cooperation between the two countries.

I was pleased to talk to my dear friend Narendra Modi, India’s PM, over the phone to congratulate him on his party’s election win. We look forward to working together to deepen our strong bilateral ties. The UAE wishes India & its friendly people more development & prosperity. — ???? ?? ???? (@MohamedBinZayed) May 23, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his thanks and appreciation for the kind gesture and congratulation that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shown.