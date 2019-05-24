Latest NewsGulf

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Narendra Modi

May 24, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tremendous election victory in the general elections held in India.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Narendra Modi over the telephone. He wished Modi all success in serving the nation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished the Indian people and the Indian government prosperity and progress. He also expressed his keenness to extend the cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his thanks and appreciation for the kind gesture and congratulation that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shown.

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala imam accused of sexually abusing teenager held in Tamil Nadu

Mar 7, 2019, 10:00 pm IST

Gokul Suresh Responds to the Cyber Attack on Biju Menon

Apr 20, 2019, 09:59 am IST

Voters to Get Mobile App to Check Poll Code Violations ahead of 2019 Elections

Sep 16, 2018, 09:35 pm IST

Violence against Chinese companies in India , China seeks police help

Jul 28, 2017, 07:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close