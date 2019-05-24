Election Results 2019 : Congress candidate Urmila Matondkar files complaint with Election Commission

Congress candidate from Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat, Urmila Matondkar, on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that there was a mismatch in the signatures and machine number on the form of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Matondkar wrote on his official twitter handle, “On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission.”

In a related development, Matondkar is trailing by a margin of over 2.75 lakh votes on Mumbai-North seat, according to official trends.

Matondkar, who joined Congress on March 27, was fielded against veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and incumbent MP Gopal Shetty.

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.