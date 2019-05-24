Election Results 2019 : KCR’s daughter Kavitha loses from Nizamabad

In a setback to Telangan Rashtriya Samithi chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, his daughter K Kavitha lost from the Nizamabad lost to BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri by a margin of 70,875 votes, according to the Election Commission. Arvind, is the son of TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas and a new entrant to politics.

In 2014, Kavitha defeated Goud by a healthy margin of 1,67,184 votes. Goud represented the seat twice in 2004 and 2009 before his defeat in 2014. In the last seven elections, the seat was won by the TDP and the Congress three times respectively. The TRS won the seat for the first time in 2014.

Nizamabad attracted nationwide attention when 178 turmeric farmers contested as independents from the Lok Sabha segment to highlight their demand of the Turmeric Board and remunerative prices.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TRS had bagged 11 seats and the Congress two, while the BJP, YSRCP, TDP and AIMIM shared one each.