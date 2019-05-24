” First time we are sending a terror accused to Parliament”; Actress on Pragya Singh’s election victory

Bollywood actress Swara Bahsker has mocked the BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s victory in the Lok Sabha election. Swara on her twitter shared a message in which she raised her criticism against Pargya.

” Yayyyeeeee for New beginnings #India ! First time we are sending a terror accused to Parliament Woohoooo! How to gloat over #Pakistan now?”, she tweeted.

Pragya Singh Thakur, the accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case in 2006 is on bail. She was fielded by BJP in Bhopal against the Congress veteran Dig Vijay Singh. She beat Singh the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and union minister by a margin of 3,64,822 votes.

Dig Vijay Singh responded that in the country today the ideology of Godse has won and the ideology of Gandhi has failed.