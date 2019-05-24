Latest NewsIndia

” First time we are sending a terror accused to Parliament”; Actress on Pragya Singh’s election victory

May 24, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Swara Bahsker has mocked the BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s victory in the Lok Sabha election. Swara on her twitter shared a message in which she raised her criticism against Pargya.

” Yayyyeeeee for New beginnings #India ! First time we are sending a terror accused to Parliament Woohoooo! How to gloat over #Pakistan now?”, she tweeted.

Pragya Singh Thakur, the accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case in 2006 is on bail. She was fielded by BJP in Bhopal against the Congress veteran Dig Vijay Singh. She beat Singh the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and union minister by a margin of 3,64,822 votes.

Dig Vijay Singh responded that in the country today the ideology of Godse has won and the ideology of Gandhi has failed.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Woman thrashed, disrobed, made to run naked

Dec 30, 2018, 09:43 pm IST

275 Engineering Colleges Applied for Closure : AICTE

Apr 23, 2017, 07:45 am IST

British Censor Board Against Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood Debut ‘Karwaan’

Jul 27, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
Bollywood

#I STAND FOR KERALA: Bollywood’s Hearts Moves For Kerala

Aug 17, 2018, 01:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close