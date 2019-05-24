Forex Market: Indian Rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has strengthened against the US dollar. The domestic currency has surged against the US dollar today by 47 paise. The rupee has settled at 69.55 by going up by 47 paise against the US dollar.

The rupee has settled 36 paise down at 70.02 against the US dollar yesterday.

In the Interbank Forex Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 69.75 against the US dollar and gained to trade at 69.67. It has touched a low of 69.81 in early hours of trading.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.02% to 97.88.