' Has a family of 9 members but got only 5 votes'; Candidate cries in public: Video

May 24, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
An Independent candidate cannot control his emotions and feelings after knowing the election result. He cried in public when a reporter asked about his defeat.

The incident happened in Jalandhar, Punjab. When the TV reporter asked him about election defeat he cried in public.

An Independent candidate contesting from Punjab has revealed that he was cheated by his family. His family consists of 9 members, but he got only 5 votes. There was a big conspiracy behind this, the family has cheated me, he accused.

He also accused that the Electronic Voting Machines were rigged. He also made it clear and confirm that he will not contest election in whole life.

