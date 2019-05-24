How to prepare tasty Tomato Curry

Ingredients

1.Tomato – 3, sliced lengthwise

2.Onion – 1, sliced lengthwise

3.Ginger – 1 ½ teaspoon

4.Green Chilli – 2

5.Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon

6.Grated coconut – 3 tablespoon

7.Cumin – ½ teaspoon

8.Oil – 2 tablespoon

9.Mustard – ½ teaspoon

10.Fenugreek – ¼ teaspoon

11.Curry leaves – 2 stems

12.Yoghurt – ¾ cup

13.Salt as required

Method

Heat oil in a deep pan. Add onion and sauté. Add Ginger, green Chilli, turmeric powder and tomato successively and sauté. When the tomato becomes soft, add salt and stir. Cook with the lid on. Grind coconut and cumin. Add this to tomato and stir. Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard and curry leaves. Add this to the cooked tomato. When it gets cooled, add yoghurt and stir well.

By

Sapna George