How to prepare tasty Tomato Curry

Ingredients
1.Tomato – 3, sliced lengthwise
2.Onion – 1, sliced lengthwise
3.Ginger – 1 ½ teaspoon
4.Green Chilli – 2
5.Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon
6.Grated coconut – 3 tablespoon
7.Cumin – ½ teaspoon
8.Oil – 2 tablespoon
9.Mustard – ½ teaspoon
10.Fenugreek – ¼ teaspoon
11.Curry leaves – 2 stems
12.Yoghurt – ¾ cup
13.Salt as required
Method
Heat oil in a deep pan. Add onion and sauté. Add Ginger, green Chilli, turmeric powder and tomato successively and sauté. When the tomato becomes soft, add salt and stir. Cook with the lid on. Grind coconut and cumin. Add this to tomato and stir. Heat oil in a pan and splutter mustard and curry leaves. Add this to the cooked tomato. When it gets cooled, add yoghurt and stir well.
By
Sapna George
Post Your Comments