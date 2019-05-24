” I asked Ezhava’s to vote for A.M.Arif ”, claims Vellappally Natesan

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has come forward demanding the credit for LDF candidate A.M.Arif’s victory in Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. The SN trust chairman Natesan has claimed that he has given instruction to Ezhava community in the constituency regarding this.

‘Ezhavas in the Cherthala has made Arif victorious. I asked Ezhava’s to vote for A.M.Arif, said Natesan. I take revenge against the Congress party which attacked me. I did not miss the chance got’, he added.

The SNDP leader also criticised the Kerala government. He accused that the Kerala government has made faults in implementing the Sabarimala women entry verdict of the Supreme Court.