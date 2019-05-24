ICC World Cup: India to face New Zealand in the warm-up match tomorrow

In Cricket, India will face New Zealand in their opening warm-up game of the ICC World Cup in London tomorrow. The match will begin at 3 pm (Indian Standard Time).

The Team India, second behind England in the ODI rankings, will start the tournament among the favourites alongside the hosts and defending champions Australia.

Team India, which had won the tournament in 1983 and 2011, will begin their campaign in tournament proper against South Africa in Southampton on the 5th of next month.

The opening game will be played between England and South Africa in London on the 30th of this month.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.