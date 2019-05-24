Latest NewsIndia

” It is astonishing that Rahul Gandhi has not yet resigned as Congress President”; Renowned historian Ramachandra Guha

May 24, 2019, 03:57 pm IST
Renowned historian and internationally acclaimed academician Ramachandra Guha has said that he is very much astonished that why Rahul Gandhi has not yet resigned the AICC president post. He through his social media handle has raised his opinion. Guha, a noted writer has shared a message on his official Twitter raising his concerns about the outcome of the general election.

” It is astonishing that Rahul Gandhi has not yet resigned as Congress President. His party performed very poorly; he lost his own pocket borough. Both self-respect, as well as political pragmatism, demand that the Congress elected a new leader. But perhaps the Congress has neither”, he tweeted.

