‘Joker of this election is Suresh Gopi and star is Remya Haridas’; Writer Benyamin judges the outcome of election results

A social media post by award-winning Malayalam writer Benyamin has become viral in social media. In a Facebook post shared on his Facebook page, the writer Benyamin has put his judgements against some of the candidates who contested in the general election from Kerala and his concerns and opinion about the outcome the general election.

In the post, he says that it makes him happy that his native place Pathanamthitta has not voted and thought communally. He also says that the star of the election is Remya Haridas and joker is Suresh Gopi.

The defeat of M.B.Rajesh is saddening, and the victory of Sasi Tharoor and the defeat of Innocent makes happy. The whopping victory of Modi and BJP arouses fear about the fate of the country, the writer wrote on Facebook.

Read Full Facebook Post: