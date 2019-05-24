KeralaLatest News

M.B Rajesh Says there Was Conspiracy Against him at Palakkad, Gives a hint About Who Conspired

May 24, 2019, 09:49 am IST
Less than a minute

The left parties in Kerala are still reeling under the shock of the massive defeat they suffered in the Loksabha elections. Although it was widely assumed that UDF would have the upper hand, the fact that LDF ended up with only one seat was worse than the worst nightmares of LDF.

Palakkad and Atingal were considered as the strongest bastions of CPI(M) but they were defeated there too and MB Rajesh’s defeat at Palakkad is the most unexpected one for LDF.

The young leader has now spoken about his defeat to a Malayalam media.

“A notorious head of the self-financing college has worked behind the curtains, conspiring against me. He was also the man who manipulated the sexual abuse allegation at Cherpulasery party office. We had already got the information about his involvement. This head of the college has vengeance against me as well as LDF college,” said Rajesh.

Tags

Related Articles

These are the super hit movies that were rejected by Aamir Khan

Mar 7, 2018, 08:41 am IST

Saudi minister calls for 1 million barrels per day global oil output cut

Nov 12, 2018, 02:21 pm IST
two jawans dead

Jawans died in Pakistani sniper fire

Jul 13, 2017, 09:47 am IST

BJP introduces new ‘vision’ plan to grab Tripura from CPI(M)

Feb 11, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close