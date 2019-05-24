M.B Rajesh Says there Was Conspiracy Against him at Palakkad, Gives a hint About Who Conspired

The left parties in Kerala are still reeling under the shock of the massive defeat they suffered in the Loksabha elections. Although it was widely assumed that UDF would have the upper hand, the fact that LDF ended up with only one seat was worse than the worst nightmares of LDF.

Palakkad and Atingal were considered as the strongest bastions of CPI(M) but they were defeated there too and MB Rajesh’s defeat at Palakkad is the most unexpected one for LDF.

The young leader has now spoken about his defeat to a Malayalam media.