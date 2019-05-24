Latest NewsTechnology

Microsoft launches a new app for English learning

May 24, 2019, 06:16 pm IST
The global software tycoon Microsoft will soon launch an app which helps people for learning the English language. 8 trainers from the international giant will be making this app. The company has informed this through a blog on the official blog of the firm.

The app will also include a dictionary which will have the meaning of 1500 words. This app will help the user to know and understand the meaning and pronunciation of the word. The users can transfer that word to the personal dictionary and by that, they can learn about the word later.

The app will also have 3 inbuilt games. The games are prepared in a way to help the users in the learning process.

