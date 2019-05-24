Mohanlal and Metalist Aathi team up for a theatre project

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal to team up with renowned metalist Aathi. Mohanlal and Aathi are joining hands for a variety of theatre project. The actor has informed this through his social media handle.

”Mystery, Dream, Pain, Dilemma, Existence! Very excited to announce this unique Theatre project!”, Mohanlal wrote on Facebook sharing a poster of the project.

The theatre project has titled as ‘In conversation with Fireflies’. The more details of the project have not been disclosed. The poster of the project which was shared by Mohanlal points that the project may a fantasy project.

Aathi is a famous mentalist who has done many shows in India and abroad. He came into limelight after he cooperated with Jayasurya film ‘Pretham’ which discussed mentalism. Jayasurya has played the role of a mentalist in that film.