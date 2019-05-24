Money laundering case : ED moves Delhi High Court for Vadra’s bail cancellation

The Enforcement Directorate Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was granted anticipatory bail by a trial court here on April 1. The plea filed through advocate, ED Prosecutor DP Singh, said the protection granted to Vadra would be detrimental for the purpose of investigation. Besides Vadra, the agency has also challenged the anticipatory bail granted to his close aide Manoj Arora. Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has been grilled by the investigating agency for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband was questioned on three occasion in connection with ‘benami’ property in London. On previous occasions, Vadra was grilled for his alleged links with absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his cousin Sumit Chadha. Vadra was grilled for about eight hours by ED officials. On another occasion, he was interrogated for about nine hours. Earlier, the questioning continued for more than five hours.

The ED has also asked Vadra to furnish income tax returnes from 2001 to 2014. News Nation also has the mail on which the ED is basing its probe. The mail is written by Chadha complaining about not receiving any ‘funds’ for the London house renovation. In the mail with ‘Brynston Sq’ written in subject line, Chadha rues over delay in payment. “Hi Robert, Hope all is well. Any update on when some funds will be sent, have not heard back from anyone and & would appreciate if you can let me know so I can plan my cash flows (sic).”