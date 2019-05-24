Narendra Modi and Amit Shah meet senior leaders L.K.Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have visited Senior BJP leaders L.K.Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. Prime Minister Modi has also paid his tribute to both on Twitter.

“Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,” PM Modi tweeted,

After meeting with Murli Manohar Joshi, PM Modi tweeted: “Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings.”