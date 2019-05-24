Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah meet senior leaders L.K.Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi

May 24, 2019, 09:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have visited Senior BJP leaders L.K.Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi. Prime Minister Modi has also paid his tribute to both on Twitter.

“Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,” PM Modi tweeted,

After meeting with Murli Manohar Joshi, PM Modi tweeted: “Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings.”

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi reduced life expectancy by more than 10 years following ‘most deadly’ air quality

Nov 20, 2018, 11:05 am IST

Doctor, 3 others held for selling diluted blood

Jun 25, 2017, 01:24 pm IST
confessions

Are church confessions being used against women believers?

Jul 27, 2018, 02:15 pm IST
Bengaluru

How much more to die? Asks Bengaluru

May 12, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close