Pinarayi Vijayan Celebrates his Birthday Today. Guess How Old is he

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is celebrating his 75th birthday today. The CPI(M) leader from Kannur may not indulge in a lot of celebrations this time, considering his party is still reeling under the shock of one of the worst defeats in the history of the party in the country. CPI(M) and CPI are at the verge of losing their status as a national party.

Three years before, Pinarayi Vijayan had revealed that although his date of birth is marked as 21st May of 1944, he was actually born at 1945 May 24. Then he had celebrated the success at state legislative assembly but this time around the situation cuts a picture of a stark contrast as the leader must be pondering about the causes of their loss.

Kerala Chief Minister, in the last few months, was particularly criticized for his obstinate stands in the issue of implementing Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala young women entry. Despite there being a mass agitation against his stand, he refused to change it and the opposition says now he is paying the price for it.