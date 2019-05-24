“Priyanka Gandhi Will Not Dare Asking Who is Smriti Irani” Check Out Advocate Jayasankar’s Fb Post

One of the most remarkable victories of NDA in this Loksabha election is Smriti Irani’s success at Amethi constituency against Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani won 4,68,514 votes while Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 4,13,394 votes. Advocate Jayasankar, in a Facebook post, contemplated on Rahul’s loss at Amethi.

“Rahul Gandhi who won with a majority of 4,31,770 votes at Amethi lost at Amethi for a margin of 45,327 votes. Now I understand the internal meaning of someone saying ‘Rahul Gandhi will never desert Wayanad’. Priyanka Gandhi will not dare ask who is Smriti Irani. Newspapers like Manorama had tried to propagate the idea that Rahul will maintain Amethi and that there will be a repoll soon at Wayanad. Poor Siddique. Happy for citizens of Wayanad and sad for T Siddique” he wrote on FB.

