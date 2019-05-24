Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ranveer Singh shares a cute picture of Deepika Padukone

May 24, 2019, 11:17 pm IST
Less than a minute
Deepika Padukone in stylish Avatar

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has never shied away from expressing his love for wife actress Deepika Padukone.

Recently, he posted a picture of his wife from Cannes, edited using the popular baby filter from Snapchat on his Instagram account. The baby picture was shared by a fan page originally and Ranveer reposted it.

#Cannes2019

In the original picture, Deepika is wearing a green fluorescent outfit with ruffles and feather-like adornments, her outfit at the gala fest in French Riviera.

??? @deepikapadukone

The post went instantly viral with over 56 thousand likes and counting and over hundreds of comments, several of which wanted to know if Ranveer’s post was a baby announcement as the tweet had a baby emoji.

