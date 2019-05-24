Ranveer Singh shares a cute picture of Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has never shied away from expressing his love for wife actress Deepika Padukone.

Recently, he posted a picture of his wife from Cannes, edited using the popular baby filter from Snapchat on his Instagram account. The baby picture was shared by a fan page originally and Ranveer reposted it.

In the original picture, Deepika is wearing a green fluorescent outfit with ruffles and feather-like adornments, her outfit at the gala fest in French Riviera.

The post went instantly viral with over 56 thousand likes and counting and over hundreds of comments, several of which wanted to know if Ranveer’s post was a baby announcement as the tweet had a baby emoji.