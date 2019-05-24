“Red Flag is Only With Station Master in West Bengal” Advocate Jayasankar Gets Candid About Left’s Pathetic Plight

The left parties have put up a terrible show in the Loksabha elections and are running the risk of losing their status as a national party. Kerala which remains its strongest bastion only gave them one seat out of 19 and For the first time since its formation in 1964, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has drawn a blank in the general elections in Bengal.
Most news channels in Kerala discussed the plight of the communist party and in one such discussion in News 18, Advocate Jayasankar spoke frankly about the state of the party. CPI(M) Veteran M A Baby and Sebastian Paul was also present in the discussion. Explaining the plight of the party, Jayasankar asked:
“My dear Comrade Baby, My dear Sebastian brother. It didn’t require 1000 elections, it only took one election in West Bengal to make the situation of left in Bengal pathetic. Now the red flag is only with the station master in Bengal. All those people who vociferated slogans of the left party voted for BJP this time. How did it happen? There is a 26 percentage Muslim population in West Bengal. They stopped voting for CPI(M) post the cruelty of police and left worker’s cruelty at Nandigram” said Advocate Jayasankar.
Post Your Comments