Security Forces Killed Terrorist Zakir Musa in Jammu and Kashmir

May 24, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Zakir Musa aka Zakir Rashid Bhat who is a top militant commander was reportedly killed on Thursday evening after joint forces trapped him near his home in the Tral area of south Kashmir. An official confirmation is yet to come.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Northern Command said that weapons and warlike stores were also recovered. Musa’s family confirmed that he was present at the site.

Spontaneous protests broke out in Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora and downtown Srinagar, with people raising slogans in favour of Musa.

“Musa had come to visit his home. But before we could trap him there, he left and hid in the nearby woods,” a top police officer told a national media.

“We then cordoned off the area and trapped him. He was offered to surrender, but he didn’t oblige,” the officer said.

