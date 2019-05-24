Latest NewsInternational

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink Satellites on Thrice-Flown Rocket

May 24, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Less than a minute

SpaceX just took a giant leap toward making global internet coverage a reality as its fifth Falcon 9 rocket of the year took flight on Thursday evening (May 23), sending 60 internet-beaming satellites into space.

Following the successful launch, the rocket’s first stage gently touched down on a floating platform at sea, marking the company’s 40th booster recovery. It was the third flight for this particular booster, marking just the second time SpaceX has flown a Falcon 9 first stage more than twice.

The third time was a charm for SpaceX as the Falcon 9 lifted off at 10:30 p.m. EDT (0230 GMT on May 24) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station here, following several delays: first a 24-hour delay due to high upper-level winds on May 15, and then a weeklong delay so SpaceX could give the onboard satellites a software software upgrade.

Tucked inside the rocket’s nose cone were 60 satellites — the first batch of SpaceX’s Starlink megaconstellation, which the company hopes will help provide affordable internet coverage to the world.

Tags

Related Articles

Logitech Acquires Blue Microphones for this Whopping Amount

Jul 31, 2018, 10:18 pm IST

“Armed Practises Near Temple under Observation”: Kadakampally Surendran

Dec 13, 2018, 12:03 pm IST
breaking-news-shahid-afridi-insults-india

Breaking NEWS..!! Board Question Papers Leaked

Mar 28, 2018, 03:17 pm IST

Class 2 student face sexual abuse, teacher detained

Feb 9, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close