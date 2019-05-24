At last SNDP Yogam General secretary, Vellappally Natesan responded to his son Thushar Vellappally’s pathetic election defeat.

The SNDP Yogam leader said a proverb to portray his son’s defeat. Dyeing by getting stabbed by an elephant is better than dying by the bite of an ant, he said. By this, he meant that it is better to get defeated by a star opponent like Rahul Gandhi who is the president of AICC.

Thushar Vellappally who contested as NDA candidate at Wayanad constituency against AICC president Rahul Gandhi has lost his deposit. For getting the deposit back in election, a candidate must gain1/6 votes of the total polled votes. He came in third place after CPI candidate P.P.Suneer. His vote share also decreased considerably. He got only 78,816 votes which is less than what BJP got in the last election.

Vellappally has earlier predicted that Thushar will be lost his deposit. Although Vellappally did not come in the field for election campaigning for his son, his wife Preethi was very active in the election campaigning works.

Thushar who was to contest from Thrissur was transferred to Wayanad after the Congress president announced that he will contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.