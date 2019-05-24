Vivek Oberoi starrer ‘PM Narendra Modi’ finally hit theaters

The security cover of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was enhanced ahead of the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic, in which he stars in the lead role.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is slated to hit the screens on May 24. The release of the film was earlier held by the Election Commission due to Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

A police official, on Wednesday evening, was quoted in a PTI report as saying that special intelligence inputs about threat to the life of the actor has been received following which he has been provided adequate protection.

He has been provided with two personal security officers on Wednesday. A police vehicle has also been parked outside his residence in Mumbai.

The actor had recently courted a controversy when he tweeted a meme related to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life. However, he later deleted the post and apologised after receiving flak on social media.

The biopic will bring to the fore the journey of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Chief Minister and onto his landmark win in the 2014 election.

The film is produced by Sandip Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, this much-awaited biopic showcases an ensemble cast led by Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The team is planning to release it simultaneously in other countries as well.