“We are Losing Everywhere, Our Calculations are Going Wrong” Check Out the Impassioned Message of a Communist

The left parties have put up a terrible show in the Loksabha elections and are running the risk of losing their status as a national party. Kerala which remains its strongest bastion only gave them one seat out of 19 and For the first time since its formation in 1964, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has drawn a blank in the general elections in Bengal.

The combined aggregate of CPI(M) and CPI is just 4 seats, thanks mainly to their association with DMK in Tamil Nadu. Anil Kumar David, a communist supporter has chosen the right method to respond to this loss. Instead of trying to cover up the loss with false claims, he has chosen to admit the fact that the calculations of the left are going wrong.

Anil enumerates and explains three different reasons for the loss of left parties in Kerala. Check out his Facebook post.