Archery World Cup: Indian men wins bronze medal

In Archery, the Indian players win a bronze medal in Archery World Cup stage III in Antalya, Turkey. The men’s compound team of Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini earned the country a solitary bronze medal today. The trio put up a solid performance to edge out higher seeded Russian team of Anton Bulaev, Alexander Dambaev and Pavel Krylov 235-230 in the bronze medal play-off.

The women’s team lost to Great Britain’s Layla Annison, Ella Gibson and Lucy Mason by two points.

The third stage of the World Cup is the last meet before the World Championships in the Netherlands, which is

an Olympic qualifying event