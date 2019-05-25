Here is How Much PM Narendra Modi Earned on the First Day of its Release

After going through a lot of controversies and Election Commission denying the film’s release prior to election results being declared, Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi finally released alongside Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted on Friday. The film is directed by Omung Kumar. The movie has managed to mint Rs 2.88 crore on day one.

“#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed… Evening shows witnessed better occupancy… Fri ? 2.88 cr. India biz.” wrote Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

The producer and makers of the biopic on Modi have time and again said that the film is not propaganda as it has been slammed by critics for its almost veneration of the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi maps the rise and rise of Narendra Modi in Indian politics. The film shows Narendra Modi’s journey from his early days in the RSS to his rise as the chief minister of Gujarat and finally as the Prime Minister of India.