ICC World Cup: India set a victory target of 180 runs; New Zealand at 115

In ICC World Cup Cricket, in a warm-up match played today India has set a victory target of 180 runs for New Zealand. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. T

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored 54 in 50 balls. Hardik Pandya made 30. Captain Virat Kohli was out for 18. India was all out for 179 in 39.2 overs. New Zealand has scored 115 losing 2 wickets.

The Men in Blue, who had won the tournament in 1983 and 2011, will begin their campaign in the tournament opener against South Africa in Southampton on the 5th of next month.

The opening game will be played between England and South Africa in London on Thursday.