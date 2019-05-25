ICC World Cup; New Zealand beat India in a warm-up match

In ICC World Cup Cricket, New Zealand defeat India in a warm-up match played today. New Zealnad beat India by 6 wickets. Chasing a modest total of 179 the Kiwis made it at 37 overs just losing 4 wickets. It was New Zeland bowler Trend Bolt and batsman Ross Taylor took the victory from India.

Although the Kiwis lost their opener Colin Munro in second over, Martin Guptill (22 off 28) and captain Kane Williams (67 off 87) made it easy for the island team. Kane Williams then build an innings with Ross Taylor (71 ).

New Zealand were impressive with ball and bat. Lack some heft in the soin dept, but otherwise a strong team. IMO should make it to the semis — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 25, 2019

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored 54 in 50 balls. Hardik Pandya made 30. Captain Virat Kohli was out for 18. India was all out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

New Zealand win! ? Disciplined bowling and fifties from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor power @BLACKCAPS to a comfortable six-wicket win in the #INDvNZ warm-up game.#INDvNZ SCORECARD ?https://t.co/Ts6Ist8kYa pic.twitter.com/U7Yb8B63HL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 25, 2019

Score Board:

India – 179/10 (39.2 over)

New Zealand- 180/4 (37.1 over)