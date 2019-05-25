Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup; New Zealand beat India in a warm-up match

May 25, 2019, 10:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

In ICC World Cup Cricket, New Zealand defeat India in a warm-up match played today. New Zealnad beat India by 6 wickets. Chasing a modest total of 179 the Kiwis made it at 37 overs just losing 4 wickets. It was New Zeland bowler Trend Bolt and batsman Ross Taylor took the victory from India.

Although the Kiwis lost their opener Colin Munro in second over, Martin Guptill (22 off 28) and captain Kane Williams (67 off 87) made it easy for the island team. Kane Williams then build an innings with Ross Taylor (71 ).

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored 54 in 50 balls. Hardik Pandya made 30. Captain Virat Kohli was out for 18. India was all out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

Score Board:

India – 179/10 (39.2 over)
New Zealand- 180/4 (37.1 over)

Tags

Related Articles

‘Lucifer’ will be released worldwide tomorrow

Mar 27, 2019, 11:07 pm IST

#MeToo in Mollywood: Casting Director Tess Joseph targets MLA and Actor Mukesh

Oct 9, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

Make your pets more beautiful with these 5 cleaning hacks

Dec 18, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Abhimanyu Murder Case: LookOut News Against 8 Culprits Issued

Sep 18, 2018, 09:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close