Jagan Mohan Reddy elected YSR Congress Legislature Party leader

The YSR Congress leader Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has been unanimously elected as Legislature Party leader today.

The newly elected 151 MLAs of the YSR Congress met at the state party office in Amaravathi and have formally passed a resolution declaring Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader.

Party senior leader and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana proposed the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy and it was supported by several leaders.

The meeting was also attended by party senior leaders and party MLCs from the Legislative Council.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Hyderabad to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan in the evening. He will submit the list of party MLAs to the governor and stake his claim to form the government.

YSR Congress party won 151 seats out 175 constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections.