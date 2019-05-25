“No Plan to Change my Style, People Knows Who is Arrogant,” Says Kerala C.M

Before the poll results arrived, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan had claimed that 2019 general elections result will be a repeat of 2004 and that the election results would also be an assessment of the administration in the state, but post its terrible defeat in the Loksabha elections, there is a huge outcry from even left supporters that Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘arrogant style’ has cost them. Kerala C.M opened up to the media about the issue as he brushed aside Sabarimala as a possible factor that affected the poll results.

“Sabarimala as an issue did not affect the results, if it did, the benefits must have been taken by BJP. Even at Pathanamthitta they went to there third place. But there were attempts to mislead voters in the matters of faith,”he said.

When asked about the criticisms regarding his style of dealing with the people, he said he has no plans to change his style.