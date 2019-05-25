Ommission of V.S Achuthanandan From Campaign a Reason For Left’s Loss in Kerala?

The left parties have put up a terrible show in the Loksabha elections and are running the risk of losing their status as a national party. Kerala which remains its strongest bastion only gave them one seat out of 19 and For the first time since its formation in 1964, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has drawn a blank in the general elections in Bengal.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister, had said before the elections that the results would be an assessment of his Government. It remains to be seen if he would hold on to his stand after the poll results. But there is growing discontent among the CPI(M) workers and many of them are raising the omission of V.S Achuthanandan from the campaign as a possible reason for the loss of CPI(M).

VS Achuthanandan, who is not among the favorites of top leaders of the party but enjoys a massive crowd support was omitted from the advertisements of CPI(M). In the current version of the ad that appeared in many places of the state, it is C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who featured.

The same ad company which designed the ads for CPI(M) during 2016 Legislative assembly elections had designed the ads for this year. But during 2016, VS was a prominent face in the poster.

During 2016, VS Achuthanandan’s face was bigger than other faces in the posters and the tagline was “LDF varum ellam seriyakukm” (Let LDF comes everything will be alright). This time around, the tagline is “Vargeeyatha Veezhum, vikasanam vaazhum”(communalism will die and development will prosper)

It will be interesting to see if the current CPI(M) leadership of Kerala thinks the ommission of VS was a factor for the loss of the left in Kerala.