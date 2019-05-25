NEWS

Prime Minister Modi, US President Trump to meet in June

May 25, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with US president Donald Trump in June. Both the leaders will hold a bilateral meeting at the G-20 summit to be held next month in Japan.

The White House in a statement said that ” the leaders look forward to seeing one another at the G-20 Summitt in Osaka, where the US, India and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The G-20 summit meeting will be held on June 28,29 in Osaka, Japan.

On his way to Japan, Trump said, “I just spoke to Prime Minister Modi and I gave him my warmest regards and congratulations.  “I just conveyed congratulations on behalf of our country, myself and everybody. He had a great election win. He is a friend of mine. We have a very good relationship with India.”

In a tweet, later, President Trump praised Prime Minister Modi as a “great man and leader for the people of India”.

