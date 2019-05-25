Remembering 2004: Should Pinarayi Vijayan Emulate What A.K Antony Did in 2004?

The Loksabha elections in 2004 saw heartbreak for UDF since it was LDF that won 18 out of 20 seats in Kerala. While gearing up for the 2019 elections, major leaders of the left leadership in Kerala had said that it will be a repeat of the result of the 2004 LS elections. Well, the irony is that the result is almost the same except that the roles have been reversed. UDF has won 19 Loksabha seats in Kerala and LDF just won the lone seat of Alappuzha.

Having claimed that 2019 will be a repeat of 2004 and that the results would also be a result of the administration in the state, it would be right for the LDF government and chief minister to see what happened in 2004. The then C.M of Kerala, A.K Antony had resigned following the defeat of UDF at the elections.

“I am resigning from the post of C.M. UDF suffered a huge loss this time. There are many causes for the defeat but whatever that may be, I have to take the responsibility of the loss being the person who led the UDF. It is improper for me to continue after such a huge loss” A.K Antony had said back in 2004.

Now 15 years later, will C.M Pinarayi Vijayan follow in the footsteps of A.K Antony and resign from the post. Well, so far nothing suggests that he will.