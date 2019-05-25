KeralaLatest News

‘Sabarimala women entry did not affect election results’; Bindhu Ammini advises CPM

May 25, 2019, 03:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Reports say that the CPM state committee has in a statement earlier said that the political stand that the party took on the Sabarimala women entry verdict by the apex court of India would have affected the election outcome.

But Bindhu Ammini, the women activist who entered Sabarimala after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women of the certain age group from entering the hill shrine has come forward with advising the ruling CPM.

Bindhu Ammini on her Facebook page shared a note in which she claims that the votes the LDF got in Kerala are political votes for their political stand to support renaissance values. She also advises to rectify the mistakes and to take a correct pro-Dalit, pro-women stand to move forward.

Read Full Facebook Post:

CPM ????????????? ??????????? ??????????.?????? ????? ???????????? ?????????? ??????? ???????????????? ???????????…

Gepostet von Bindhu Ammini am Freitag, 24. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Power Star is much interested in thighs, says Ram Gopal Verma on Pawan Kalyan

May 16, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Rs. 1.90 crore cash found from truck carrying cement

Apr 10, 2019, 02:58 pm IST

Homeless couples caught in the act while having sex in private driveway

Dec 4, 2017, 03:52 pm IST
Karnataka elections

Karnataka Elections: CM Siddaramaiah demands 100 crores from PM Modi

May 8, 2018, 08:36 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close