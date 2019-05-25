Second look of Karthi’s new film ‘Kaithi’ released

Tamil actor Karthi’s new look in the upcoming film ‘Kaithi’ is released on the actor’s birthday. The poster looks intense with blood shades all over and it hints at another action-packed flick. Karthi is playing a jail convict in the film ‘Kaithi’ which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The movie’s teaser will be out on May 30. SR Prakashbabu and Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures is producing the movie.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj made his debut in 2017 with the superhit action-thriller ‘Maanagaram’.

Sathyan Sooryan of ‘Theeran’ fame has cranked the camera and music is by Sam CS.

Touted to be an action cum family drama, the film marks the Tamil debut of South Indian sensation Rashmika Mandanna.