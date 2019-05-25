KeralaLatest News

Suresh Gopi thanks 'Thechikottukavu Ramachandran'; Know the reason

May 25, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tremendous victory the NDA led by BJP under his leadership. The Rajya Sabha member on hisFacebook page shared a post on which he also thanked the people of Thrissur for the love and affection bestowed upon him. The actor who was the BJP candidate from Thrissur has gained a record vote share for the party.

He also extended his gratitude for the love which fuelled his activities. He also thanked the friends and mothers of Thrissur for their affection and care. Suresh Gopi said that Thrissur will be always in his heart.

