Suriya’s NGK received ‘U’ from Censor Board

May 25, 2019, 11:28 pm IST
Tamil Superstar Suriya’s new film ‘Nanda Gopala Krishna (NGK) ‘ directed by Selvaraghavan is the much-awaited film of this year. The film will hit the screens on May 31. The film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, ‘NGK’ has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is working with Suriya after some time now. Suriya plays a graduate, who aspires to make it big in politics in the film.

The film stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi as the female lead along with Jagapathi Babu, Ilavarasu, Bala
Singh, Ponvannan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Ramkumar Ganesan will be seen in the main roles. The film is hitting the screens on May 31.

 

 

