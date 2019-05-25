The first schedule of ‘Sadak 2 ‘ completed

The first schedule of ‘Sadak 2’, the Bollywood film directed by veteran director Mahesh Bhatt has completed. Pooja Bhatt, the daughter of director and lead actress in the film announced. “Sadak 2” is a sequel to 1991 original, which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel.

And it’s a wrap for our first schedule of Sadak2. You know you’re onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set.Thank you @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay @aliaa08 @visheshfilms #JayPatel #AkiNarula & the entire crew for everything & more! pic.twitter.com/WTk9txZ1Nz — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 23, 2019

Mahesh Bhatt, who directed the original film, is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was the 1999 film “Kartoos”.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor is a new addition to the cast along with Alia.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.