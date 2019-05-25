KeralaLatest News

The fraternity which supported Sabarimala women entry backed UDF in general election; Know Why

May 25, 2019, 04:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

A social media group of people who campaigned for women entry in Sabarimala has stood against the CPM in the general election. The movement on their Facebook page has shared post admitting that they had voted and campaigned for UDF.

 

A Facebook group, which has claimed to stand for gender equality and preserving renaissance values has admitted that they have supported the UDF in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. They have also admitted that they have managed to cross vote around 6000 LDF supporter to vote for Sasi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

The netizens had come forward criticising their double in the issue.

Read FB Post:

??.??.??????? ???????????? ?????????? …????????? ???????? ????? ?????????????? ???? ????????????? ?????????? ??????…

Gepostet von ???????? ????? ?????????????? am Freitag, 24. Mai 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Kerala: clash between cops and people during procession

Jan 6, 2018, 08:29 am IST
freak animal

This eight-legged ‘freak’ animal soon to inherit on earth

Jul 15, 2017, 09:50 am IST
daughter

Karnataka politician’s daughter ‘X’ receives help from Supreme Court

May 8, 2018, 03:03 pm IST

Sabarimala Issue : Bindu, Kanakadurga get death threats

Feb 3, 2019, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close