The fraternity which supported Sabarimala women entry backed UDF in general election; Know Why

A social media group of people who campaigned for women entry in Sabarimala has stood against the CPM in the general election. The movement on their Facebook page has shared post admitting that they had voted and campaigned for UDF.

A Facebook group, which has claimed to stand for gender equality and preserving renaissance values has admitted that they have supported the UDF in all the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. They have also admitted that they have managed to cross vote around 6000 LDF supporter to vote for Sasi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

The netizens had come forward criticising their double in the issue.

Read FB Post: