” We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us”; Says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the NDA leaders that there should not be discrimination for a people’s representative. He was addressing the NDA meeting at New Delhi.

”We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us. We are here for those who trusted us. We are here for those who too whose trust we are yet to win, Said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on today elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The formality of allies naming PM Modi as the undisputed leader of the NDA was carried out in the Central Hall of parliament.

Yesterday the council of ministers led by Prime Minister has submitted the resignation and it was accepted by the President. The president has dissolved the Lok Sabha and asked him to continue as a caretaker until the formation of the next government.