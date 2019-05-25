Latest NewsIndia

” We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us”; Says Narendra Modi

May 25, 2019, 07:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the NDA leaders that there should not be discrimination for a people’s representative. He was addressing the NDA meeting at New Delhi.

”We are for those who were with us, we are also for those who will be with us. We are here for those who trusted us. We are here for those who too whose trust we are yet to win, Said Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on today elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The formality of allies naming PM Modi as the undisputed leader of the NDA was carried out in the Central Hall of parliament.

Yesterday the council of ministers led by Prime Minister has submitted the resignation and it was accepted by the President. The president has dissolved the Lok Sabha and asked him to continue as a caretaker until the formation of the next government.

 

Tags

Related Articles

This nation launches country-wide campaign to administer anti-polio drops for 39 million children

Apr 22, 2019, 03:27 pm IST

Believe it or not! These celebrities were initially background dancers: See them all

Dec 15, 2017, 08:50 pm IST

Mahindra’s new flagship SUV ‘ XUV700’ launch date out : Price and Features

Oct 12, 2018, 05:07 pm IST
nikki-bella-about-bed-shared-with-john-cena

Lonely Nikki Bella reveals about the days she shared a bed with John Cena: Video

May 17, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close